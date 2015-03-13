Italy's Credem sells 200 mln euro Tier 2 bond to boost capital

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian bank Credito Emiliano sold a 200 million euro subordinated bond on Friday to boost its capital base after being affected, like many domestic rivals, by international banking rules on supplementary capital.

Italian banks have recently stopped counting as part of their “Tier 2” capital subordinated bonds where gradual repayment begins less than five years after issue.

Rules in place in Europe since the start of 2014 state that, to be included in Tier 2 capital, bonds must have a maturity of no less than five years.

However, Italian banks had until recently considered their bonds compliant with such rules, even if they started repaying investors before the fifth year.

The exclusion of around 300 million euros in subordinated debt from Credem’s Tier 2 capital lowered its total capital ratio to 11.7 percent at the end of December, from 13.7 percent three months earlier, data on its website showed.

Fitch Ratings said on Friday that the new bond, which it rated ‘BBB’, would qualify as Tier 2 capital.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, raised 2.5 billion euros in subordinated debt from retail investors last month to beef up its total capital ratio.