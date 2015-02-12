FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credem to propose higher 2014 dividend of 15 euro cents - MD
February 12, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Credem to propose higher 2014 dividend of 15 euro cents - MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian bank Credito Emiliano (Credem) plans to pay a dividend on 2014 results of 15 euro cents a share, up from 12 euro cents a year earlier, Managing Director Adolfo Bizzocchi told an analyst call on Thursday.

Bizzocchi also said that Credem was not interested in acquisitions but would “keep its eyes open” over possible developments triggered by a government decree to transform the 10 largest cooperative banks into joint-stock companies.

Credem posted a 31 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 151.8 million euros helped by higher interest income and fees.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni

