Italy sets May 12 deadline for offers to buy rescued banks
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Italy sets May 12 deadline for offers to buy rescued banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AREZZO, Italy, May 10 (Reuters) - The president of four Italian banks rescued from impending bankruptcy in November said on Tuesday that May 12 was the deadline for non-binding offers to buy them, and purchase procedures must be closed by September 30.

The government salvaged Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe at the end of November, using 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a crisis fund that was financed by healthy Italian banks.

Roberto Nicastro told reporters in the central Italian town of Arezzo that he felt “positive” about the prospects for the banks and had received 26 expressions of interest to buy them.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
