FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 pct in May-BOI
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 pct in May-BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 percent in May compared with a year earlier, the same record rise seen in April, as the country struggles with a long economic recession, Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday.

The 22.3 percent rise was the biggest since records began in 1988.

Data from the central bank also showed lending to non-financial companies dropping 3.6 percent, following a 3.5 percent decline in April.

Private sector deposits remained healthy, rising 7.1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.