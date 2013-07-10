Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 pct in May-BOI

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 percent in May compared with a year earlier, the same record rise seen in April, as the country struggles with a long economic recession, Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday.

The 22.3 percent rise was the biggest since records began in 1988.

Data from the central bank also showed lending to non-financial companies dropping 3.6 percent, following a 3.5 percent decline in April.

Private sector deposits remained healthy, rising 7.1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)