RPT-Weak capital ties Italian banks to bad debts

(Repeats story published March 29, no change in text)

* Italian banks have 333 bln euros in problem loans

* Book value of bad loans still above market prices

* Govt efforts to help banks have run into difficulties

* Banks likely to hold onto loans to avoid writedowns

By Valentina Za and Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Italian banks are struggling to sell billions of euros of bad debts, making it hard for them to support new lending and help the country leave behind a three-year recession.

The bad debts, piled up during the worst economic slump since World War Two, linger despite a balance-sheet clean-up forced by a regulatory health check of the sector last year.

Since the start of the global financial crisis in 2007, Italy’s problem loans have tripled as a share of total lending.

Banks can’t get rid of their soured loans except at a significant discount, and are unwilling to sell them cheaply and weaken further their vulnerable capital position.

Italy’s efforts to create a state-supported “bad bank” to partially reduce the price gap have run into regulatory problems in Brussels and in the meantime, banks are holding on to the loans and focusing on improving debt collection.

Italy fared the worst in last year’s banking review, with nine of its banks failing the tests. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday backed government efforts to reform the sector and spur consolidation, saying that Italy is overbanked, with as many as 750 lenders until recently.

Small Italian businesses, which are the majority, rely almost exclusively on bank loans which shrank by 80 billion euros, or 10 percent of the total, during the past four years and continue to fall.

Over the same period, “sofferenze”, or loans that are unlikely to ever be repaid, doubled to 186 billion euros. Overall problematic loans total 333 billion euros ($360 billion), 17 percent of the total and around four times the European average.

Banks have significantly raised loan loss provisions in recent years: Italy’s six largest lenders wrote down soured loans for 33 billion euros in 2013-2014.

But despite keen investor interest, book values for such risky assets are still above market prices and further writedowns of between 18 to 36 billion euros on the most problematic loans are seen necessary to unlock large-scale sales.

“On average, Italian banks do not have room for manoeuvre to be able to write down these assets and sell them,” said Giovanni Bossi, the chief executive of Banca IFIS, which buys portfolios of non-performing consumer loans.

Banks are loathe to tap investors for cash after raising more than 10 billion euros last year. Weak profits in a stagnating economy make it hard for lenders to absorb the losses from fresh writedowns.

The alternative is to hold on to the bulk of the loans, hoping a pick up in the economy improves debtors’ ability to repay them or raises the value of collateral.

“Banks ... may prefer to just keep the loans and benefit from a potential upside if the economy recovers in coming years,” said Erberto Viazzo, a partner at advisory EY, which is working on some Italian non-performing loan deals.

“BAD BANK”

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said this week the bad loans were holding back lending to healthy businesses and state intervention to promote a market would free up resources.

Addressing Italy’s parliament on Thursday, Draghi also praised initiatives to help banks shed bad debts.

Italy’s plan to create a state-supported “bad bank” seeks to reduce a pricing gap estimated at between 10 and 20 percent -- as investors seek double-digit returns on assets made riskier by the lack of a liquid market and lengthy bankruptcy procedures.

Creditors wait on average seven years to seize guarantees on defaulted loans. Italy is working to streamline procedures but such measures would require time to improve expected returns.

And the long recession has decimated small businesses so much that experts say it is difficult to put a value on industrial assets backing commercial loans because there is so little demand for them.

A decisive meeting with EU officials over the bad bank plan will take place by around mid-April, a treasury source said, adding lenders’ response to the plan had been tepid so far for fear of the stigma.

Italy is seeking to avoid triggering tougher new rules on bank bailouts, as requested by European authorities, as this would force losses on bank shareholders and junior bondholders.

In the meantime, banks can only improve debt collection procedures, outsourcing some of them because the volumes are too large for staff to handle, an executive at Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna said.

Only heavyweights like UniCredit have sold large pools of bad loans. Like rival Intesa Sanpaolo, it has also set up an internal bad bank.

Mid-sized lender Banca Carige last week raised by a fifth to 850 million euros the size of a cash call it needs to complete after failing the banking check up. Carige expects to take a 150-200 million euro gross hit from the sale of 1.0-1.5 billion euros in bad loans. (Editing by James Mackenzie and Elaine Hardcastle)