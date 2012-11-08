FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian banks' deposits jump in Sept, loans fall-BOI
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Italian banks' deposits jump in Sept, loans fall-BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Private sector deposits held at Italian banks jumped in September but loans to businesses continued to decline sharply, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

Italian lenders are cutting their loan books to plug a funding gap that has become costly because of the sovereign debt crisis, but that in turn is exacerbating a credit crunch in the euro zone’s third largest economy, which is in the throes of a recession.

Data from the central bank showed that private sector deposits rose by 5.7 percent in September compared with a year earlier, the biggest increase in more than one year. Lenders however did not pour that money back into the economy, and loans to non-financial firms fell by 3.2 percent - the fifth consecutive monthly decline and the steepest decrease in more than a year.

Bad loans at Italian banks, a major concern for investors, rose by 15.3 percent in September, compared with a 15.6 percent increase in August.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.