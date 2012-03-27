Italy's banks lobby for softer capital regime

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian banks are discreetly lobbying European regulators for a softer regime on plugging a 15 billion euro capital shortfall now that tensions over sovereign debt has eased, according to regulatory and banking sources.

Their plea, based on the argument that Italian bond yields are lower than when banks were forced to mark-to-market their sovereign debt holdings, has so far fallen on deaf ears, and time is running out for a change of heart.

Italian lenders have been up in arms ever since the European Banking Authority’s region-wide recapitalisation exercise last December found a combined capital gap of around 15 billion euros for UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Banco Popolare and UBI.

EBA calculated the shortfall based on a requirement for all European banks to have a core Tier 1 of at least 9 percent by June 2012 and an “exceptional and temporary” sovereign debt buffer for holders of distressed government paper - which was the case for Italian banks.

While UniCredit plugged nearly all its capital gap through a 7.5 billion euros rights issue in January, smaller peers like Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s No.3 bank, are struggling to meet their targets.

Since the start of the year, Italian government bond prices have partially recovered as fears about the future of the single currency bloc eased, cheap funds from the European Central Bank (EBA) offset a funding squeeze, and the arrival of Mario Monti’s technocrat government helped restore market confidence.

Italian regulatory and banking sources say the narrowing of the spread between Italian and German 10-year bonds would warrant a review of the EBA capital buffers, which were based on bond prices in September.

At Monday’s close, the spread between 10-year Italian government bonds over equivalent German Bunds was 309 basis points, compared to around 370 points at the end of September.

But Italy has failed to persuade other European nations to push for a softening of the requirements, the sources said.

“As far as Italy is concerned, there would be room for a reassessment of the capital buffer set by the EBA,” said a regulatory source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

“But there is not much interest in Europe for that. The majority of European countries does not want to reopen the discussion on this matter.”

Intense lobbying by Italian lenders, which feel the EBA calculations are unfairly penalising them, was under way in the run-up to an informal meeting of European finance ministers on March 30-31, a banking source said.

“The only chance for us is to have strong political backing from the ministers,” the banking source said.

EBA’s board of supervisors also meets to review progress on the stress test recapitalisation plans on April 3-4, providing a possible fresh opportunity for Italy to argue its case.

But an official familiar with EBA thinking did not expect the sovereign debt buffers to be revisited in the near term.

DIFFERENT PICTURE

If the mark-to-market exercise on Italian government bonds were held now, Italian banks and analysts say, the picture would look very different.

“The reduction in the spread is bringing us towards a situation of normality. The conditions which were in place in September are no longer there,” Giuseppe Mussari, head of the Italian banking association which has threatened to take the EBA to court over the stress tests, said earlier this month.

A report by Mediobanca analysts said that in the case of Monte dei Paschi, the 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall identified by the EBA in December was entirely related by the marking-to-market of its government bond holdings, and would halve to 1.6 billion euros if current bond prices were used.

In UBI’s case, the gap would be reduced by 30 percent.

EBA Chairman Andrea Enria has said that if the drop in sovereign debt yields proved to be “structural and lasting”, the authority could consider reviewing the capital buffers.

EBA however would not make that decision on its own, but jointly with the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), which is chaired by ECB President Mario Draghi.

In its latest outlook last week, the ESRB said Europe’s economy had stabilised compared with the most acute phase of the debt crisis but warned against sounding a premature all-clear.

It said the environment of uncertainty and fragility in segments of the EU financial system persisted and that a negative feedback loop between bank funding, sovereign debt and meagre growth remained the top risk to the system.

“To announce a revision of the recapitalisation exercise now would be too dangerous,” said an Italian source with knowledge of the debate within the EBA. “There would be a risk of destabilising the markets,” the source said.

The EBA requirements are not binding and national central banks could in theory contradict its assessment.

But some national regulators feel that even raising the issue unilaterally could backfire as markets might see that as a sign the banks involved are too weak to meet the EBA targets, one of the Italian sources said.

“The general attitude is: let sleeping dogs lie,” the source said.