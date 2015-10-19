ECB welcomes Italy's bill on bank resolution

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank welcomed on Monday a draft Italian law giving the Bank of Italy powers to resolve failing banks and investment firms.

Countries across Europe are introducing new laws to implement a European Union’s directive on banking resolution passed last year.

“The ECB welcomes the draft legislative decrees, as they strengthen the tools and procedures available to the Banca d‘Italia to carry out effective preventive, early intervention and effective resolution measures in line with the common framework of intervention powers, rules and procedures laid down in (the) Directive,” the ECB said in a legal opinion. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)