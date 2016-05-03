FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tackling bad loans at Italian banks will take years - ECB Angeloni
May 3, 2016

Tackling bad loans at Italian banks will take years - ECB Angeloni

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Tackling bad loans at Italian banks will take years and a concerted effort by the lenders, the European Central Bank and the Italian government, a senior supervisor at the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

“Bringing NPLs (non-performing loans) down to sustainable and internationally comparable levels will require years of consistent effort by the banks and authorities,” Ignazio Angeloni, who sits on the ECB’s supervisory board, told members of the Italian parliament.

“Legislation to accelerate insolvency procedures and the liquidation of collateral should be an important part of the solution,” he added.

“Banks must, to varying degrees, adopt better internal procedures to recognise NPLs early on and put in place appropriate provisioning, as well as write down or off, without undue delay.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

