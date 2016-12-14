FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
EU rules allow for state aid to Italy's bank sector: ECB's Praet
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 8 months ago

EU rules allow for state aid to Italy's bank sector: ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European Union rules permit state aid to Italy's banks, and the sector needs to be cleaned up because there are too many weak lenders in a saturated market, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

"Even Germany put public money into the banks at the height of the crisis," Praet, who sits on the ECB's Executive Board, told German newspaper Die Zeit. "At that time, Italy did not."

"In my view, much more important than the question of where the money comes from is that there is a clear-out in the banking sector," Praet said. "There are too many banks in Italy and they are not profitable enough." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.