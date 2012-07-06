FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB funding to Italy banks rise to 281 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

ECB funding to Italy banks rise to 281 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian banks held a total of 281.44 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of June, slightly up from 272.70 billion euros in May, central bank data showed on Friday.

Funds borrowed at the ECB’s main refinancing tenders rose last month to 11.70 billion euros from 4.01 billion euros at the end of May.

Figures from the Bank of Italy showed Italian banks held 269.74 billion euros in funds borrowed at the ECB’s longer-term refinancing operations in June, marginally up from May.

Italian lenders have taken a total of 255 billion euros in three-year funds the ECB lent at two special longer-term tenders in December and February. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.