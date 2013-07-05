ECB funding to Italian banks fell slightly in June

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Italian banks held a total of 255.5 billion euros ($329.94 billion) in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of June, slightly lower than the 259.2 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

Funds borrowed through “longer-term refinancing operations” - mainly the cheap money Italian lenders took from the two three-year loans launched by the ECB - stood at 244.4 billion euros, from 254.5 billion euros at the end of May. ($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)