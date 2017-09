MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italian banks held a total of 235.4 billion euros ($320.04 billion) in funds from the European Central Bank in September, down from 241.5 billion euros a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

The figure marks a new low since the end of February 2012, when the ECB launched its last tranche of cheap three-year loans (long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO) to banks. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)