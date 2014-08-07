FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB funding to Italian banks falls as more crisis loans repaid
August 7, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

ECB funding to Italian banks falls as more crisis loans repaid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - European Central Bank funds to Italian lenders stood at 164.97 billion euros ($221 billion) in July, down from 179.63 billion a month earlier as banks repaid crisis loans, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

Longer-term ECB funds borrowed at two extraordinary operations in late 2011 and early 2012 stood at 158.67 billion euros at the end of last month from 170.89 billion euros at the end of June.

Italian banks held 6.30 billion euros in funds borrowed at the main ECB refinancing tenders at the end of July, down from 8.75 billion euros a month earlier.(1 US dollar = 0.7478 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

