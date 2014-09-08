FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overall ECB funding to Italian banks ticks down in August
#Credit Markets
September 8, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Overall ECB funding to Italian banks ticks down in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Overall funding from the European Central Bank to Italian lenders stood at 163.81 billion euros in August, a touch down from 164.97 billion euros ($213.50 billion) a month earlier as banks repaid crisis loans, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

Reliance on longer-term ECB funding borrowed at two extraordinary operations in late 2011 and early 2012 fell to 150.1 billion euros at the end of last month against 158.67 billion euros at the end of July.

Italian banks held 13.7 billion euros in funds borrowed at the main ECB refinancing tenders at the end of August, more than twice the 6.30 billion euros held a month earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Lisa Jucca)

