ECB says data finding on bad loans is standard practice
January 19, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

ECB says data finding on bad loans is standard practice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s move to request additional information on bad loan management from several euro zone banks is “standard supervisory practice”, a spokesman for the central bank said on Tuesday.

News of the ECB’s initiative fuelled sales on Italian banking stocks, adding to sharp losses on Monday as investors fretted about the large stock of bad loans at the country’s lenders.

A group of Italian banks including Monte dei Paschi di Siena MI> and UniCredit said late on Monday that the ECB had asked for data on their bad loan portfolios in an effort to assess strategies, governance and methodologies used in the management of non-performing loans (NPL).

“A working group of the Single Supervisory Mechanism is gathering additional information from many banks across the euro area, looking at the technical aspects of dealing with NPLs,” an ECB spokesman said.

“This is standard supervisory practice. The experience of managing NPLs across the 19 countries of the SSM means that we can benefit from best practice approaches.”

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
