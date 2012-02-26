UBI CEO sees Italy's ECB demand in line with Dec-paper

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s UBI Banca expects domestic lenders to broadly match previous demand for three-year European Central Bank funds at a new Feb. 29 tender, the chief executive told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Sunday.

His comments came a day after a top official at Italian Banking Association ABI said he expected domestic banks to widely tap the three-year cash offer by the ECB.

At the first such offer in December, Italian banks took 116 billion euros, or nearly a quarter of the total 489 billion euros ($658.34 billion) the ECB assigned to euro zone lenders.

“I would not expect demand to differ much from December,” CEO Victor Massiah was quoted as saying. He added UBI would take part in the tender.

“It’d make no sense to refuse cash which costs 1 percent for three years,” he said.

Banking sources told Reuters last week overall uptake by Italian banks on Feb. 29 should be in line with December.

Massiah said UBI had bought Italian government bonds at the height of the euro zone debt crisis and continued to do so. He expressed confidence in the technocrat government of Prime Minister Mario Monti.

The executive said UBI was constantly monitoring its business plan and had “to do more in terms of revenues” when asked about a possible revision due to Italy’s economic crisis.

He also said: “we would like to pay (a dividend) but it’s not only up to us.”

UBI faces a 1.39 billion euro shortfall under stricter capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority in the face of the sovereign debt crisis.

The executive reiterated his criticism of the EBA’s requests and said Italian banks were at a disadvantage compared to European peers due to different methods of calculating risk weighted assets across Europe. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)