MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italian banks held a total of 273 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of November, down from 276.5 billion euros ($359 billion) in October, central bank data showed on Friday.

Italian lenders took an overall 255 billion euros in three-year funds the ECB lent at two special longer-term tenders in December and February. ($1 = 0.7700 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)