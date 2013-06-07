FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB funding to Italian banks falls slightly in May
June 7, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

ECB funding to Italian banks falls slightly in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian banks held a total of 259.2 billion euros ($342 billion) in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of May, slightly down from 265.7 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

Funds borrowed through “longer-term refinancing operations” - mainly the cheap money Italian lenders took from the two three-year loans launched by the ECB - stood at 254.5 billion euros, from 259.4 billion euros at the end of April. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)

