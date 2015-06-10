ECB checking internal risk models of some banks-Italy's BPM head

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is checking whether some banks adequately assess risks on their balance sheet and this could hit their core capital ratios, the chief executive of Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano said.

Giuseppe Castagna, whose mid-tier bank is seen as a prime target in an expected wave of merger deals between Italian cooperative lenders, said the ECB was reviewing so-called internal ratings-based (IRB) models.

This refers to the way banks calculate capital requirements based on their own estimates of risk parameters. These models were validated by national regulators before the ECB took over single supervision of around 130 euro zone lenders last November.

“The ECB is asking some banks to re-validate the IRB models,” Castagna told a group of foreign reporters, without naming any lender.

Banks’ capital ratios normally benefit from the use of such models and could suffer if the ECB called them into question.

The ECB has already forced Italian banks Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Carige to raise capital after they failed EU-wide health checks last October.

Castagna’s comments add to signs that the ECB is living up to its promise of being a hands-on banking supervisor with a constant demand for data, including minutes of board meetings and regular on-site visits.

Castagna cited the IRB review by the ECB as one of the elements of regulatory uncertainty that could affect merger decisions by Italian cooperative banks in the coming months.

The consolidation drive stems from a reform pushed through by the government earlier this year forcing Italy’s biggest “popolari” banks to drop their cooperative status within the next 18 months.

As an example, Castagna said rival Banco Popolare, which is tipped as a likely merger candidate for Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM), saw its core capital ratio boosted by 80-90 basis points when the Bank of Italy approved its internal risk rating.

Banco Popolare was not immediately available for comment.

Danielle Nouy, in charge of banking supervision at the ECB said in a recent interview the central bank could not look at all the internal risk models that were used by banks in different countries because there were 7,000 of them.

“We will start with the banks that markedly understate their capital requirement through the use of their models; our aim is to find out whether that is justified or whether the parameters need to be adjusted,” she told Welt am Sonntag on Sunday. (additional reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)