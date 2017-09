MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has asked Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano for further clarification after the two banks amended their merger plan to meet the regulator’s requests, a source familiar with ECB thinking said on Tuesday.

Banco Popolare and BPM have been in negotiations over a tie-up for months, but a deal has stalled due to ECB demands for stronger capital and leaner governance.