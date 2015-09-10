Italian banks may be asked to publish early results of ECB review-sources

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian market regulator Consob may ask Italian banks to publish provisional results of a risk review carried out by the European Central Bank if leaks that could move their share price emerge, several banking sources said on Thursday.

Consob has asked the 13 Italian lenders under Frankfurt’s supervision to send it the preliminary results of the review which for the time being will be kept confidential, the sources said. “The data will not be published unless uncontrolled rumours start flying round,” one of the banking sources said.

The so-called Srep review is part of the ECB’s new role as supervisor of euro zone banks and aims to provide an in-depth evaluation of banks’ risk exposure and how well equipped they are to manage that risk.

A spokesman for Consob said the watchdog was using its supervisory powers in order to ensure information transparency.

Earlier this week, two sources close to the situation said the ECB had pushed up modestly the overall minimum capital requirements for 13 Italian banks following the review.

The final outcome of the new ECB review, which follows stress tests carried out last year, are expected in November. Banks will have 15 days to make any objection to the preliminary results. (Reporting by Paolo Arosio; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)