ECB funding to Italian banks falls slightly in April
May 8, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

ECB funding to Italian banks falls slightly in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian banks held a total of 265.7 billion euros ($347.7 billion) in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of April, slightly down from 268 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

Funds borrowed through “longer refinancing operations” - mainly the cheap money Italian lenders took at the two three-year loans launched by the ECB - stood at 259 billion euros compared with 262 billion euros at the end of March.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio

