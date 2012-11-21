Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 118 bln euros end September-ABI

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose to nearly 118 billion euros at the end of September and lenders continued to cut loans to businesses, data showed on Wednesday.

The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, which have become a major concern for investors as Italy’s recession leads to a deterioration in credit quality, rose by 15.6 percent in September from a year ago. Two years ago, bad loans totalled 73 billion euros.

Lending from Italian banks to companies fell by 4.2 percent in September. Loans to non-financial firms and households fell by 2.9 percent in October, the sixth consecutive monthly decline and the worst deterioration in at least two years.

On a brighter note, retail funding for banks continued to increase in October, with a 1.03 percent annual rise. Deposits grew by 4.8 percent, while bank bonds sold to customers fell by 5.8 percent, ABI said.

But foreign deposits fell 17.8 percent on an annual basis. In the 12 months to September 2012, net foreign funding has decreased by 77 billion euros.