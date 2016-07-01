FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian bank guarantee scheme has a ceiling of 150 bln euros - source
July 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Italian bank guarantee scheme has a ceiling of 150 bln euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - A scheme set up by the Italian government to guarantee liquidity for domestic banks in the event of a financial crisis has a ceiling of 150 billion euros ($167 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The European Commission has authorised Italy to guarantee senior bonds issued by banks in case of a liquidity crisis, a spokeswoman in Brussels said on Thursday.

"It is a precautionary measure to be used in case of financial turmoil ... it has a ceiling of 150 billion euros," the source said. ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
