FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Vestager "confident" can reach agreement with Italy on "bad bank"
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Vestager "confident" can reach agreement with Italy on "bad bank"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission is confident it can reach agreement with Italy over a stalled plan to set up a bad bank to help relieve the country’s lenders of mountains of debt, the EU competition commissioner said on Thursday.

Italy’s plan to set up a “bad bank” to help relieve lenders of some 350 billion euros of soured loans has stumbled because of European rules on state aid.

“I am confident a solution can be found,” Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a parliamentary hearing in Rome.

Bad loans which mounted up on their balance sheets after a three-year recession have forced banks to set aside capital to cover losses, crimping their ability to lend to households and companies.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.