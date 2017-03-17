FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's finance minister to meet EU's Vestager on Tuesday
March 17, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 5 months ago

Italy's finance minister to meet EU's Vestager on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Finance Minister will meet the EU competition commissioner on Tuesday as the EU executive works on a restructuring plan for ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Commission weekly calendar showed on Friday.

Pier Carlo Padoan will meet commissioner Margrethe Vestager on the sidelines of a regular EU finance ministers' meeting in Brussels. The two have met in similar circumstances in past months to discuss Italian measures to support the country's banking sector and its weakest lenders, which need to be in line with EU state aid rules.

The Commission's calendar does not give details on the subject of next Tuesday's meeting. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

