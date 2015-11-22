FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears 3 bln euro resolution plans of four small Italian banks
November 22, 2015

EU clears 3 bln euro resolution plans of four small Italian banks

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Sunday it had approved the 3 billion euros ($3.19 billion) resolution plans of four small Italian banks under EU state aid rules.

The European Commission said in a statement that it had cleared the plans of Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara and Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti, with a combined market share of about 1 percent in Italy.

“The intervention by the Italian resolution fund will allow the orderly resolution of the banks while preserving financial stability,” the Commission said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)

