Italy asking to extend deadline to sell four rescued banks - source
March 23, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Italy asking to extend deadline to sell four rescued banks - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy is negotiating with the European Commission to extend the deadline to sell four banks it bailed out late last year, a source at the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The government ploughed 3.6 billion euros into Banca Etruria , Banca Marche, CariFe and CariChieti in November, using a fund financed by healthy banks to save them from collapse.

Italy promised the European Commission it would then sell the banks, but would like to extend the deadline for the sales to September from April.

“The European Commission initially indicated the end of April, but Italian authorities and the Commission are working to extend that deadline,” the Economy Ministry source said. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
