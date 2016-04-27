Italian rescued banks receive 26 expressions of interest - Bank of Italy official

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy has received 26 expressions of interest from domestic and foreign investors for four banks it bailed out last year, a Bank of Italy official said on Wednesday, adding that purchase offers are expected in a matter of days.

“In a few days time the offers should come in,” Stefano De Polis, the head of the Bank of Italy’s crisis resolution unit, told reporters at a conference in Rome.

Italy is negotiating with the European Commission to extend the deadline to sell the banks, which currently is the end of this month. De Polis said he was confident that the deadline would be pushed back for “as long as is necessary for the sale”.

The rescued banks are likely to have 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in bad loans on their books after a recent revision. Previously those loans had been valued at 1.5 billion euros, De Polis said. ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)