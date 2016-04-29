FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU extends deadline for Italy to sell four rescued banks -Commission
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

EU extends deadline for Italy to sell four rescued banks -Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission has agreed to extend the deadline for the sale of four small banks that Italy bailed out last year, saying on Friday that the extension was in line with EU state aid rules.

The initial deadline was set to expire at the end of this month. The Commission said it would not reveal the new deadline “in order to protect the effectiveness of the sale process”.

A Bank of Italy official said earlier this week that 26 expressions of interest had been received from domestic and foreign investors for the four banks. He added that purchase offers were expected in a matter of days. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.