Italy appeals against Commission ruling on Banca Tercas rescue plan
March 10, 2016 / 10:33 AM / a year ago

Italy appeals against Commission ruling on Banca Tercas rescue plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy has appealed to the European Court of Justice to overturn a European Commission ruling that rejected a 2014 rescue plan for the troubled Italian lender Banca Tercas, a three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Commission said in December that the rescue, which used money from Italy’s mandatory deposit guarantee scheme for banks, broke EU rules on state aid.

It was not immediately clear when the Luxembourg-based court would hear the appeal.

The Commission ruling came against a backdrop of high tension between Italy and the European Union over new banking regulations following a furore over the rescue last year of four lenders that left thousands of retail investors out of pocket.

Italy’s mandatory guarantee scheme, the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), offered some 265 million euros ($290.6 million) to cover Tercas’ losses and support its sale to Banca Popolare di Bari in October 2014.

The Commission said that the FITD had acted on behalf of the Italian state.

Banca Tercas is a small Italian bank with a market share of about 0.1 percent of Italy’s banking assets.

The FITD is funded by the private sector and the Treasury originally brushed of the Commission ruling, saying the same vehicle had a separate, voluntary scheme which would drawn on to safeguard Banca Tercas. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

