Italy minister says foreign players can help bank stability-sources

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a parliamentary panel on Tuesday that foreign players could play a role in ensuring the stability of Italy’s banks, two sources present at the meeting said.

Several Italian banks have suffered heavy share losses this year, weighed down by concerns over some 200 billion euros ($217.88 billion) of bad loans, and the government has called for consolidation of the fragmented financial sector.

“The important thing is the stability of Italy’s banks, including with foreign groups,” Padoan told a panel responsible for overseeing Italy’s secret services, according to one source present at the closed door meeting.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third largest lender, fell 9 pct in late afternoon trading on Tuesday.

The bank has been looking unsuccessfully for a stronger partner as recommended by regulators. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said last month he would be happy to see an Italian solution but the bank was now a bargain for any buyer. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Valentina Za)