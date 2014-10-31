FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bank foundations open to taking over Monte Paschi state aid
October 31, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Italy bank foundations open to taking over Monte Paschi state aid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking foundations would consider acquiring part of a stock of state aid still to be repaid by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena but would not intervene directly to help the troubled lender fill its capital shortfall, the head of ACRI, the foundations’ main lobby group said on Friday.

Asked whether ACRI would consider taking over from the Treasury part of the so-called “Monti bonds” - a form of state loan offered in a previous Monte dei Paschi bailout - if it were asked, Giuseppe Guzzetti said: “Absolutely, yes.”

Speaking at the margins of a banking conference, he said he could not confirm negotiations were going on but said that existing rules would allow the foundations to acquire the bonds, which offered a high return and were backed by guarantees.

Monte dei Paschi must still repay 1.1 billion euros of the Monti bonds in three tranches by 2017 and has said it could seek some adjustment of the payments schedule to win breathing space while it considers strategic options.

Guzzetti said ACRI would do everything it could to help Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third largest bank, but he ruled out any direct intervention by the foundations to fill a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall revealed by the European Central Bank’s stress tests of the banking sector. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie)

