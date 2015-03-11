FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy sets limits for banking foundations' holdings in lenders
March 11, 2015 / 6:34 PM / 3 years ago

Italy sets limits for banking foundations' holdings in lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italian banking foundations will not be able to invest more than a third of their assets in a single lender, take on debts or enter derivative trades, the treasury said on Wednesday.

The new guidelines are aimed at ensuring that foundations - which are key shareholders in most of Italy’s top banks - diversify their investments and do not tie their fortunes to that of any single lender.

The measures follow scandals like the one that engulfed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country’s number 3 bank, whose foundation shareholder ran up huge debts to keep control of the lender.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation was eventually forced last year to sell down its stake to stay afloat.

In its statement the treasury said it had agreed the guidelines with ACRI, the association that brings together banking foundations.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi

