Italy's Cariplo set to contribute 100 mln euros to bank fund - source

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian banking foundation Cariplo is ready to contribute 100 million euros to a planned fund being set up to bolster weaker lenders, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Italian banks, insurers, banking foundations and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti agreed on Monday to set up the fund to help ailing banks in a state-orchestrated plan to avoid a crisis in the euro zone’s fourth-biggest banking sector.