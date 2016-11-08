Italy to allow banks to stagger payments to resolution fund - source

ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy will adopt a measure to allow its banks to spread over five years the payment of additional contributions into a depositor protection fund used last year to save four small lenders, a government source said on Tuesday.

The measure will be included in an emergency fiscal decree connected to the 2017 budget currently before parliament, the source said.

Italy's banking association had expressed concern that if the extra contributions had to be paid in a single year it would have caused problems for the balance sheets of the country's healthy banks.

Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariFerrara and Carichieti are on sale after being rescued last year with 3.5 billion euros drawn from the depositor protection fund.

The money was used to cover 1.7 billion euros in losses and provide the four banks with 1.8 billion euros in fresh capital.

Italian lenders were hoping to recoup at least part of the money with the sale but the four lenders are now expected to be sold at a purely symbolic price.

This means Italian banks will need to put more money into the fund to repay a 1.65 billion euro loan made to it by Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and UBI Banca. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)