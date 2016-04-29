FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bank fund received contributions for 4.25 bln euros
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Italy bank fund received contributions for 4.25 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - An Italian bank fund created to help weaker lenders and buy bad loans has received total contributions from financial institutions for 4.25 billion euros ($4.84 billion), at the lower end of a 4-6 billion euro range initially targeted, its organisers said on Friday.

The fund, which brings together 67 mostly domestic financial institutions including banks and insurers, targets an annual return of around 6 percent, presentation slides showed. ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

