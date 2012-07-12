FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign deposits at Italy banks continue to drop
July 12, 2012

Foreign deposits at Italy banks continue to drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Foreign deposits at Italian banks continued to drop in April at a sharp 20 percent annual pace, data from national banking body ABI showed on Thursday, confirming a trend of shrinking cross-border financing in the euro zone.

Italian banks lost a net 94 billion euros in funding from abroad in the twelve months to April, ABI said.

In a more encouraging sign, the data confirmed a rise in overall deposits at Italian banks highlighted this week also by Bank of Italy data. Total deposits rose 1.7 percent in May following a 1.2 percent increase in April.

Bond issuance by Italian banks continued to slow down, falling 5.2 percent in May after a 4 percent fall in April.

ABI’s monthly report showed Italian households stocked up on Italian government bonds in the last quarter of 2011, lured by record high yields at the peak of the euro zone crisis. At the time Italy succesfully promoted a number of initiatives to encourage small investors to purchase Italian debt.

ABI said Italian households had increased their holdings of public sector bonds by 27.7 percent to 200 billion euros in the last quarter of last year. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

