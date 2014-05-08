FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian banks repaid 13 bln euros in LTRO funds in April
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Italian banks repaid 13 bln euros in LTRO funds in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian banks repaid last month nearly 13 billion euros in longer-term European Central Bank funds though overall funding from the ECB remained broadly unchanged from a month earlier due to a larger take-up at short-term liquidity tenders.

Overall ECB funding to Italian banks stood at 210.5 billion euros ($293.1 billion) at the end of last month, against 211.05 billion euros at the end of March, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

Funds borrowed at the regular tenders more than doubled to 23.54 billion euros, while the amount borrowed at two extraordinary tenders the ECB held in late 2011 and early 2012 now stands at 186.96 billion euros from 199.73 billion euros a month ago. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.