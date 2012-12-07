FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian court orders retrial of ex-central bank chief
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Italian court orders retrial of ex-central bank chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s top appeals court has overturned a ruling acquitting former Bank of Italy governor Antonio Fazio from charges relating to a takeover battle in 2005 and ordered a new trial, judicial sources said on Friday.

In May a Milan court acquitted Fazio, 76, from market-rigging charges stemming from a takeover bid for lender Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), reversing a previous ruling.

In the BNL case, which had pitted insurer Unipol against Spanish bank heavyweight BBVA, a lower court had sentenced Fazio to three-and-a-half years in jail.

He is unlikely to go to jail, however, because the crimes in question are covered by a statute of limitations provision which bars prosecution after Dec. 19.

The top appeals court in a closed-door hearing also overturned the acquittals of businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, the current chief executive of Unipol, Carlo Cimbri, and seven others, the judicial sources said. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.