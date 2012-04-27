FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bank association sees 2012 GDP contracting 1.4 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Italy bank association sees 2012 GDP contracting 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy may contract by 1.4 percent in 2012 but it get back to growth by the end of the year if the government’s planned reforms are implemented successfully, a senior official of Italy’s main banking association ABI said on Friday.

ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini said an estimate of 1.4 percent contraction, broadly in line with what the Bank of Italy forecasts but slightly worse than the government’s -1.2 percent estimate, was “reasonable” and reforms would have to be passed for a return to growth.

“Between the end of the year and the first months of 2013 we will start to see an impact on growth if the government measures are implemented effectively,” he told foreign reporters. (Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.