Bad loans at Italian banks hit 120 bln euros end Oct

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose to nearly 120 billion euros at the end of October and lenders continued to cut loans to businesses, data showed on Tuesday.

The Italian banking association ABI said gross bad loans, which have become a major concern for lenders as Italy’s recession affects credit quality, rose by 16.6 percent in October from a year ago and accounted for 6.1 percent of total loans.

Two years ago, bad debts totalled 74 billion euros.

Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial companies fell by 1.9 percent in November, declining for the seventh consecutive month although at a slower pace than in October.

On the bright side, retail funding for banks continued to increase, posting a 1.3 percent rise in November. Deposits by Italian residents were particularly strong, posting a 5.8 percent growth, while bank bonds fell by 6.75 percent.

Foreign deposits however dropped 17.8 percent on an annual basis. In the 12 months to October, net foreign funding to Italian banks has decreased by 69 billion euros.