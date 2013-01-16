Bad loans at Italian banks near 122 bln euros in Nov

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose to nearly 122 billion euros ($162.8 billion) at the end of November last year and lenders continued to cut loans to households and businesses, data showed on Wednesday.

The Italian banking association ABI said gross bad loans, which have become a major concern for lenders because of Italy’s prolonged recession, rose by 17.5 percent in November from a year earlier and accounted for 6.1 percent of total loans.

Two years ago, bad debts totalled less than 76 billion euros. ABI expects the growth rate of bad loans to peak in the first half of this year.

Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial companies fell by 2.4 percent in December, declining for the eighth consecutive month although at a slower pace than the 3.1 percent decrease recorded in November.

On a brighter note, retail funding for banks continued to increase, posting a 1.2 percent rise in December. Deposits by Italian residents were particularly strong, posting a 5.7 percent rise, while bank bonds fell by 7 percent.

Foreign deposits dropped 14.8 percent on an annual basis in November, a slower rate of decline than in the previous month. In the 12 months to November, net foreign funding to Italian banks was negative to the tune of 62 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)