Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 pct in April-BOI
June 7, 2013

Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 pct in April-BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose by 22.3 percent in April compared with a year earlier, showing no-let up for Italian lenders as the country struggles with its longest recession since Work War Two, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

Data from the central bank also showed lending to non-financial companies dropping 3.7 percent, following a 2.8 percent decline in March.

Private sector deposits remained healthy, rising 7.1 percent.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
