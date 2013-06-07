Bad debts at Italian banks rose 22.3 pct in April-BOI

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose by 22.3 percent in April compared with a year earlier, showing no-let up for Italian lenders as the country struggles with its longest recession since Work War Two, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

Data from the central bank also showed lending to non-financial companies dropping 3.7 percent, following a 2.8 percent decline in March.

Private sector deposits remained healthy, rising 7.1 percent.