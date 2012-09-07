Italian bank loans to business fall further in July

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank loans to non-financial companies fell for the third month running in July, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Friday, signalling no let-up in the credit crunch that is crippling the euro zone’s third largest economy.

The data said loans to non-financial firms had contracted by 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, after shrinking 1.5 percent in June and 0.4 percent in May.

Private sector deposits held at Italian banks grew 2.2 percent, the data showed. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)