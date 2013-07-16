FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans at Italian banks near 136 bln euros in May
July 16, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Bad loans at Italian banks near 136 bln euros in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks kept rising in May, nearing 136 billion euros, data showed on Tuesday, as Italy’s longest recession since World War II continued to take its toll.

Monthly figures from the Italian banking associaiton ABI showed gross-non-performing loans stood at 135.7 billion euros, compared with 133.2 billion euros a month earlier.

Loans to households and non-financial businesses fell 3.1 percent in June, the same rate of decline as in May and the 14th consecutive monthly decline.

Deposits continued to rise, with a 5.7 percent increase in June compared with a year earlier.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
