Bad debts at Italian banks top 126 bln euros in January

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks rose to 126.1 billion euros in January and lenders further reduced loans to households and businesses, data showed on Tuesday.

The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, which have become a major concern for lenders because of Italy’s prolonged recession, rose by 18 percent in January from a year earlier and by around 1.1 billion euros compared with December.

Bad debts totalled 91 billion euros in January 2011. ABI has said it expects the growth rate of bad loans to peak in the first half of this year.

Gross bad loans are now 6.4 percent of total loans, the highest level since September 2000, ABI said.

Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial firms fell by 2.8 percent in February, declining for the tenth consecutive month after falling at a similar pace compared with January.

On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase. Deposits by Italian residents rose by 7.3 percent, while bank bonds fell 6 percent.

ABI said that despite months of decline in loans to businesses, total lending by banks still exceeded retail funding by around 158 billion euros.