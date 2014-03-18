FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian banks cut lending further in February-ABI
March 18, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Italian banks cut lending further in February-ABI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian banks cut lending to households and businesses further in February as they continued to deleverage and also in the face of shrinking funding from clients, the Italian banking association ABI said on Tuesday.

Lenders raised some 39 billion euros ($54.32 billion) less in February than a year earlier, both from deposits and banks’ bonds, ABI said in its monthly report.

Loans to families and non-financial companies were down 2.9 percent, compared with a 2.3 percent drop in January. It was the 22nd consecutive monthly fall, showing the extent of a credit crunch which exacerbated Italy’s recession and risks holding back a fledgling economic recovery.

Bad loans continued to rise, topping 160 billion euros in January from 156 billion euros at the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

