FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian banks cut bond holdings but bad loans continue to rise
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 10, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Italian banks cut bond holdings but bad loans continue to rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks grew at a much sharper annual pace in December as Italy struggles to emerge from a deep economic crisis and lenders are cleaning up their balance sheet in light of a European asset quality review.

Lenders also cut their holdings of domestic government bonds ahead of a year-end deadline for balance sheet data that the European Central Bank will use it its review of the euro zone banking sector.

Bank of Italy data showed on Monday that non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 24.6 percent year-on-year in December, accelerating from a 22.7 percent increase in November.

Holdings of Italian government bonds at Italy-based banks stood at 387.4 billion euros ($527.6 billion) in December, down from 402.9 billion euros the previous month, according to data that are partly calculated at market value.

Italian banks are expected to have lowered their sovereign holdings ahead of a Dec. 31 snapshot of balance sheets the European Central Bank will use in its review of euro zone lenders this year.

$1 = 0.7343 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.